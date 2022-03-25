AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DD stock opened at $76.30 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.37 and a 12 month high of $86.28. The stock has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.95.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DD. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

