AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,734 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,734 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DTM. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $569,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 5,806.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 165.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 28,653 shares during the period. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DTM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.63.

Shares of NYSE:DTM opened at $54.23 on Friday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.21 and a 52-week high of $58.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.34 and a 200 day moving average of $49.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%.

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

