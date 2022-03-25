AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,087 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 73.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,087 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 346.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Humana by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

NYSE:HUM opened at $437.42 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $55.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $418.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $426.91.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. Humana’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.30) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Humana’s payout ratio is 12.35%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $484.36.

Humana Profile (Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.