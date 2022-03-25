AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 800 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,096,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking stock opened at $2,261.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,321.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,358.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.88 billion, a PE ratio of 80.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,796.45 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business’s revenue was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 87.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,729.00.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total transaction of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

