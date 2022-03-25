Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Aflac were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AFL. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Aflac by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFL opened at $64.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.41. The stock has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $66.97.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $1,206,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $550,458.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,244,765. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.38.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

