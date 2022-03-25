AI Doctor Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (AIDOC) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. AI Doctor has a market cap of $75,803.67 and $20.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AI Doctor coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AI Doctor has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About AI Doctor

AIDOC is a coin. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 coins. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AI Doctor is www.aidoc.me

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

AI Doctor Coin Trading

