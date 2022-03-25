Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 4,200.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of AIRYY remained flat at $$13.89 during trading hours on Friday. Air China has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $17.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.14. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AIRYY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Air China in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Air China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

