Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Air China from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

AICAF stock opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. Air China has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average of $0.71.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

