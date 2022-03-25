Akroma Market Cap Hits $25,415.18 (AKA)

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Akroma has a market cap of $25,415.18 and $65.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akroma coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Akroma has traded down 20.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,092.30 or 0.07000061 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.00 or 0.00104133 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Akroma

Akroma (AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official website is akroma.io . The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Buying and Selling Akroma

