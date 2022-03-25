Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $148.06. Alamo Group shares last traded at $145.86, with a volume of 23,825 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALG shares. StockNews.com lowered Alamo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $337.17 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 6.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This is an increase from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the 4th quarter worth about $53,778,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 236,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,826,000 after purchasing an additional 69,054 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,509,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,168,000 after purchasing an additional 52,051 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 149,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,901,000 after purchasing an additional 26,080 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 610,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,145,000 after purchasing an additional 21,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

