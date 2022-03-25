Albert D Mason Inc. Buys 391 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Camden National Bank increased its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after buying an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,033,915,000 after acquiring an additional 243,994 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $3.73 on Friday, hitting $111.42. The company had a trading volume of 865,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,517,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $302.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $245.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.28.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 28th. Finally, CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.12.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

