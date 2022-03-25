Albert D Mason Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Albert D Mason Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,092,000. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its stake in ONEOK by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 40,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in ONEOK by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 511,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE OKE traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.59. The company had a trading volume of 58,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,686. The company has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.79. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.35 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.72.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 25.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research lowered ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.64.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

