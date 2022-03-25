Albert D Mason Inc. Raises Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,345 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 1.3% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 200.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.82.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,252,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,139,082. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.76. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Intel’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

Intel Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.