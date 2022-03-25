Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Alcoa from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Alcoa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alcoa from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

NYSE AA opened at $95.06 on Friday. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $95.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.72. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 2.28.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.46. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alcoa will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 17,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $1,071,669.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,775,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 326,109 shares of company stock worth $20,224,090 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AA. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 136.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after buying an additional 605,094 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 7,624.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 11.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 372,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,708,000 after purchasing an additional 38,540 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 99.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,819 shares during the period.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

