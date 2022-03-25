Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU – Get Rating) (TSE:AXR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alexco Resource Corp. is a precious metals exploration company with a silver focus and a growing environmental services business. The Company conducts mineral exploration in Canada, primarily in Yukon, and performs reclamation and remediation services at mine sites using its rights to certain patents and the expertise acquired by its officers. “

Get Alexco Resource alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AXU opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. Alexco Resource has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.35 million, a PE ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 1.06.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXU. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Alexco Resource by 529.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,003 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 14,303 shares in the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alexco Resource during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Alexco Resource during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Alexco Resource by 342.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,003 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 30,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Alexco Resource during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Alexco Resource Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Reclamation Management; Mining; and Corporate and Other. The Environmental Services segment include clean-up of historical liabilities of the Keno Hill Silver District through ERDC under a contract with the Federal Government of Canada.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alexco Resource (AXU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.