Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU – Get Rating) (TSE:AXR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Alexco Resource Corp. is a precious metals exploration company with a silver focus and a growing environmental services business. The Company conducts mineral exploration in Canada, primarily in Yukon, and performs reclamation and remediation services at mine sites using its rights to certain patents and the expertise acquired by its officers. “
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AXU opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. Alexco Resource has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.35 million, a PE ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 1.06.
Alexco Resource Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Reclamation Management; Mining; and Corporate and Other. The Environmental Services segment include clean-up of historical liabilities of the Keno Hill Silver District through ERDC under a contract with the Federal Government of Canada.
