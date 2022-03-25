Alexco Resource (TSE:AXU) PT Lowered to C$3.00

Alexco Resource (TSE:AXU – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Shares of AXU stock opened at C$2.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.19. The company has a market cap of C$341.55 million and a P/E ratio of -31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Alexco Resource has a one year low of C$1.70 and a one year high of C$4.01.
Alexco Resource Company Profile (Get Rating)
