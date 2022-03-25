Alexco Resource (TSE:AXU) PT Lowered to C$3.00

Alexco Resource (TSE:AXU – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of AXU stock opened at C$2.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.19. The company has a market cap of C$341.55 million and a P/E ratio of -31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Alexco Resource has a one year low of C$1.70 and a one year high of C$4.01.

Get Alexco Resource alerts:

Alexco Resource Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.