Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Receives $198.12 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $198.12.

BABA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camden National Bank grew its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $14,805,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $4,520,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $61,770,000. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

BABA opened at $115.15 on Friday. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $245.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $312.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.28.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

