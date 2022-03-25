AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) by 103.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,760 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in AlloVir were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALVR. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of AlloVir during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,941,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of AlloVir by 108,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,720 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of AlloVir by 653.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 263,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after acquiring an additional 228,425 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AlloVir by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,145,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,695,000 after acquiring an additional 139,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in AlloVir by 65.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 7,201 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALVR stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. AlloVir, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $26.41. The firm has a market cap of $523.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.42.

AlloVir ( NASDAQ:ALVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.21). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AlloVir, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of AlloVir from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AlloVir from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AlloVir in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AlloVir from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director David Hallal sold 40,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $305,631.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ercem Atillasoy sold 4,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total transaction of $38,225.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,761 shares of company stock valued at $662,723 in the last quarter. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

