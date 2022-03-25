Allred Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,114,000 after buying an additional 8,102 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $509,712.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Citigroup raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer raised Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.75.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.97. The stock had a trading volume of 11,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,111. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $167.65 and a twelve month high of $239.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

