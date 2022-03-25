Allred Capital Management LLC Has $409,000 Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,254 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,922,031 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,151,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,643 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,499,762 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $416,236,000 after buying an additional 522,454 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,131.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 335,617 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $55,883,000 after acquiring an additional 325,231 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,188,418 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $197,883,000 after purchasing an additional 295,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,128,398 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $688,129,000 after buying an additional 215,580 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PXD stock traded up $5.74 on Friday, reaching $257.00. 85,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,877,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $133.73 and a one year high of $257.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $228.65 and a 200-day moving average of $197.20. The company has a market cap of $62.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.58.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 23.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Edison C. Buchanan sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,078,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.73, for a total value of $497,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,702 shares of company stock worth $15,707,305 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PXD. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $236.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.20.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

