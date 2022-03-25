Allred Capital Management LLC Has $477,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Allred Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 545.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period.

Shares of VO stock traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $236.87. The stock had a trading volume of 504,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,651. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $213.65 and a one year high of $261.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.03.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

