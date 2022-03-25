Allred Capital Management LLC Has $5.86 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Allred Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,930 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up about 2.8% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Stryker by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,272,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,982 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Stryker by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,241,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $603,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,087 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,383,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,957 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Stryker by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,760,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,573,990,000 after purchasing an additional 415,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Stryker by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,422,874 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $902,679,000 after purchasing an additional 285,571 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $264.04. 15,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,537,153. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.92. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $231.35 and a one year high of $281.16. The company has a market cap of $99.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 53.36%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.09.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

