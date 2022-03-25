Allred Capital Management LLC Has $616,000 Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,398,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $724,418,000 after buying an additional 465,759 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 18,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 209.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 82,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 3,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock traded up $2.11 on Friday, hitting $111.57. 36,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,671,787. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.70 and a 200 day moving average of $115.04. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.30 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total transaction of $3,657,318.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total value of $775,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,467 shares of company stock worth $25,433,788 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

