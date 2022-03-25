Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 372 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Allred Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 34.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 323.8% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.86.

NYSE:GPC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.19. The stock had a trading volume of 10,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,374. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $113.64 and a twelve month high of $142.97.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.37%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.