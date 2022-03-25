Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 386 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Allred Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for 0.8% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $97.98. 75,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,580,482. The firm has a market cap of $58.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.46. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $86.72 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.12 and a 200-day moving average of $94.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EMR. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

