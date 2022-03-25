Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 92 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Allred Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Motco bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.31 on Friday, reaching $415.33. The stock had a trading volume of 122,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,799,423. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $404.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.79. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $354.14 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

