Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 445 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total value of $1,128,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.66, for a total transaction of $730,909.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,250 shares of company stock worth $4,102,974. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $335.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.99 billion, a PE ratio of 92.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.08 and a 1 year high of $371.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.75 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $355.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.32.

Fortinet Profile (Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.