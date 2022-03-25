Allworth Financial LP Increases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 384,468 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,082 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.0% of Allworth Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $68,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Apple from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.51.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $174.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.80. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

