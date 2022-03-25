Allworth Financial LP Purchases 143 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $73.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a PE ratio of -136.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.79 and a 12-month high of $93.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.03.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The company’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.44%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $2,371,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total transaction of $44,950.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,550 shares of company stock worth $9,609,707 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.31.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

