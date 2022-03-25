Allworth Financial LP Raises Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 848,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,738,000 after buying an additional 94,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $77.42 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.76 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.57. The company has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Profile (Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.