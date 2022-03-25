Allworth Financial LP Raises Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Markel were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Markel by 10.4% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 339,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $405,463,000 after purchasing an additional 31,917 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 190,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter worth $160,447,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,604,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

MKL opened at $1,504.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,120.76 and a fifty-two week high of $1,504.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,281.82 and its 200 day moving average is $1,262.70. The stock has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.70.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $15.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.53 by ($0.82). Markel had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 75.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,443.33.

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total value of $82,314.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

