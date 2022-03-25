Allworth Financial LP Sells 260 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SON. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,199,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,393,000 after purchasing an additional 707,712 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 2,047.2% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 283,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,888,000 after purchasing an additional 270,229 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 804,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,945,000 after purchasing an additional 79,978 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1,203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 85,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 78,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,139,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,871,000 after purchasing an additional 72,602 shares in the last quarter. 77.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $60.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $54.34 and a 12 month high of $69.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -71.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -211.76%.

SON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Seaport Research Partners raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In related news, VP Harold G. Cummings III acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.45 per share, with a total value of $124,190.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

