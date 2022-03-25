Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Given “Buy” Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $215.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Piper Sandler raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $217.35.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $163.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.74 and a beta of 0.86. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $212.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.67.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.62 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a negative net margin of 101.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

