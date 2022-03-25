Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Shares Gap Up to $124.21

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $124.21, but opened at $127.21. Alpha Metallurgical Resources shares last traded at $127.14, with a volume of 110 shares changing hands.
AMR has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.
The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.30.
In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, COO Jason E. Whitehead sold 16,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $2,030,009.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Stetson sold 35,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.16, for a total transaction of $4,247,219.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,895 shares of company stock worth $13,392,415.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,336,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 264,974 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,193,000 after acquiring an additional 45,918 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $970,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 338,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,854,000 after acquiring an additional 94,800 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,504,000. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile (NYSE:AMR)
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alpha Metallurgical Resources (AMR)
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
- International Gaming Technologies Stock isn’t a Gamble Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.