Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Shares Gap Up to $124.21

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $124.21, but opened at $127.21. Alpha Metallurgical Resources shares last traded at $127.14, with a volume of 110 shares changing hands.

AMR has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.30.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The energy company reported $13.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.44 by $2.01. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 324.63% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.00) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc will post 20.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, COO Jason E. Whitehead sold 16,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $2,030,009.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Stetson sold 35,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.16, for a total transaction of $4,247,219.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,895 shares of company stock worth $13,392,415.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,336,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 264,974 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,193,000 after acquiring an additional 45,918 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $970,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 338,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,854,000 after acquiring an additional 94,800 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,504,000. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile (NYSE:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

