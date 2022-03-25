Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) SVP Daniel Earl Smith Buys 2,000 Shares

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) SVP Daniel Earl Smith bought 2,000 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.60 per share, with a total value of $37,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.89. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $21.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.66 million, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 33.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.71%.

PINE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINE. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 143,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 162,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

