Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Coverage Initiated at Truist Financial

Analysts at Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.94.

NYSE AMCR opened at $11.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average is $11.82. Amcor has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $12.92. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,926,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,142,000 after buying an additional 774,065 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amcor by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,702,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,819,000 after purchasing an additional 611,877 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Amcor by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,402,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,060,000 after purchasing an additional 810,866 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Amcor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,223,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,880,000 after purchasing an additional 378,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amcor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 13,348,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,314,000 after purchasing an additional 67,100 shares in the last quarter. 39.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

