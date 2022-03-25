Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.230-$5.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.33 billion-$2.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.37 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMED. TheStreet downgraded Amedisys from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group upgraded Amedisys from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amedisys from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Amedisys from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $199.33.

Shares of AMED traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.28. 2,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,692. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.57. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $122.12 and a 12 month high of $292.97.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $559.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.18 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amedisys will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amedisys by 341.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,374,000 after purchasing an additional 102,246 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Amedisys by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,763 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Amedisys by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,420 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 13,892 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Amedisys by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,835 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Amedisys by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 32,454 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

