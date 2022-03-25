AMEPAY (AME) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.17 Million

AMEPAY (AME) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One AMEPAY coin can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. AMEPAY has a market cap of $1.17 million and $64,304.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00046289 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,092.11 or 0.06979874 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,320.31 or 1.00045169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00042603 BTC.

AMEPAY Coin Profile

AMEPAY’s launch date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

AMEPAY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMEPAY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

