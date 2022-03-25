Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Bought by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Ameren by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,884,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,626,000 after purchasing an additional 268,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,783,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,500,000 after purchasing an additional 180,828 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,715,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,923,000 after purchasing an additional 21,851 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 45,966.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,219,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,227 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Ameren by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,007,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,708,000 after purchasing an additional 170,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of AEE traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.87. The stock had a trading volume of 106,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,187. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $79.35 and a 52 week high of $90.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.82. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.34.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 61.46%.

In other news, SVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $146,586.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 27,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $2,330,067.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,137 shares of company stock worth $5,885,426 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

