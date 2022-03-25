Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Lowered to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $81.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $85.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameresco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.82.

Shares of Ameresco stock opened at $83.41 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.40. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $40.26 and a 12 month high of $101.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.25, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $415.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $1,207,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $219,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,999 shares of company stock worth $2,050,411 over the last quarter. Insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 356.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,572,000. Quaero Capital S.A. increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 84,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

