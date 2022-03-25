American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Up 3.3%

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.44 and last traded at $17.27. Approximately 418,209 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 45,512,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.72.

Several analysts recently commented on AAL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.38.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. The company’s revenue was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.86) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,618 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,222,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,950 shares of the airline’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

