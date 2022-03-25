American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Short Interest Update

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.1% from the February 28th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of AMLM stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 105,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,187. American Lithium Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.23.
American Lithium Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)
