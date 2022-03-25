American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Short Interest Update

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.1% from the February 28th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of AMLM stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 105,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,187. American Lithium Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.23.

Get American Lithium Minerals alerts:

American Lithium Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Lithium Minerals, Inc, engages in mineral exploration for lithium and rare earth minerals in the United States. The company's properties include Stonewall Flat Lithium project that covers an area of approximately 1,250 acres on Stonewall Playa in Nevada's Lida Valley Basin; and Kingman Rare Earth project comprising two individual properties, which include Kingman Feldspar Mine and the Mineral X property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.