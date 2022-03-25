American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMSWA. B. Riley lowered their price target on American Software from $24.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Sidoti increased their target price on American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

NASDAQ AMSWA traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $20.59. 91,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,074. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.48. American Software has a fifty-two week low of $18.41 and a fifty-two week high of $33.26. The firm has a market cap of $690.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.65 and a beta of 0.75.

American Software ( NASDAQ:AMSWA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.27 million. American Software had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 10.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Software will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMSWA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Software during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 304.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 40,964 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

