American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Hixon Zuercher LLC

Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in American Tower by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 539,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,937,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares during the period. Presima Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 385.0% during the fourth quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 110,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,427,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,003,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,879,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 5,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.53.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $1.49 on Thursday, hitting $235.49. 2,078,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,105,224. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $239.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The company has a market cap of $107.36 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.46.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.06%.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

