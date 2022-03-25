Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Receives $35.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.60.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $26.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $716.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.10 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -733.27%.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,219,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 425,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,945,000 after acquiring an additional 133,055 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 7.0% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 94,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $2,504,000. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,630,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,378,000 after acquiring an additional 43,140 shares during the last quarter.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

