Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $43.84

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.84 and last traded at $43.94, with a volume of 392289 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.60.

ABCB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens increased their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $248.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.59 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 35.27%. Ameris Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 273.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

