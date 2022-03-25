AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $72.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) will post $72.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $73.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $72.79 million. AMERISAFE reported sales of $77.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full-year sales of $289.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $287.29 million to $291.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $289.26 million, with estimates ranging from $285.31 million to $293.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AMERISAFE.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMSF shares. TheStreet lowered shares of AMERISAFE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial cut shares of AMERISAFE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of AMSF stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.90. The company had a trading volume of 54 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,613. AMERISAFE has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $67.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.88. The firm has a market cap of $966.26 million, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 661.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

About AMERISAFE (Get Rating)

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMERISAFE (AMSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.