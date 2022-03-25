Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of AEBZY remained flat at $$0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.48.

Get Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi alerts:

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of beer, malt, and non-alcoholic beverages in Turkey and internationally. It operates in two segments, Beer Group and Soft Drinks. The company is also involved in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of carbonated and still non-alcoholic beverages, fruit juice concentrates, purees and fresh fruit, and carbonated soft drinks under the Coca-Cola Company trademark; and filling of spring water beverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.