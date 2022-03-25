Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of AEBZY remained flat at $$0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.48.
Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Company Profile (Get Rating)

