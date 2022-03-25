Analysts Anticipate Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) will post $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.49. Douglas Emmett reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Douglas Emmett.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $238.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DEI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI raised Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,608,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 1,689.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 829,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,804,000 after buying an additional 783,574 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,797,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,484,000 after buying an additional 600,353 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,794,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,130,000 after buying an additional 572,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,378,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,014,000 after buying an additional 571,390 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DEI opened at $33.01 on Friday. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $29.38 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 311.11%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile (Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Douglas Emmett (DEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.