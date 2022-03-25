Analysts Anticipate DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) will announce $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.88. DTE Energy posted earnings of $2.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full year earnings of $5.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $6.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DTE Energy.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DTE. Bank of America upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.90.

Shares of DTE Energy stock traded up $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $127.79. 728,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,706. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.52. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $107.38 and a 52 week high of $128.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 75.80%.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $58,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $204,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,350 shares of company stock valued at $537,461 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 35.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,511,000 after acquiring an additional 202,327 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 29.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,090,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,367,000 after purchasing an additional 251,113 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 7.2% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

